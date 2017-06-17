Important message for households in Derbyshire

Police officers across north Derbyshire have urged residents to secure their sheds and garages after a spate of recent burglaries.

Since the start of June there have been 11 reports of sheds and garages in the Chesterfield area which have been targeted, eight in the North East Derbyshire area and three in the Derbyshire Dales.

There have also been 13 in the High Peak and five in Amber Valley.

Safer neighbourhood teams across the region are now sharing advice on how to secure property in response to the incidents.

Residents are urged to be alert and help keep their property secure after, especially as we enter the summer months and make more use of the equipment stored in them.

People are advised to:

-Always make sure your shed, garage or outhouse is locked.

-Fit high-quality padlocks on all shed and garage doors; for advice on these items visit www.soldsecure.com or www.securebydesign.com.

-Install security lighting around sheds and garages, and invest in a shed alarm if possible.

-If your outbuilding has windows, screw them shut or fit window locks and protective grills. You could also use curtains or netting to hide anything on view.

-Secure shed door hinges with coach bolts and security screws.

-Avoid storing high value items, including bicycles, power tools or lawn mowers. If you have to store them, secure them to the floor and ensure they are engraved or marked with your details

-Chain large items, such as bikes, together. Lock ladders to a secure fixture to stop them being used for access.

-Always put tools, bicycles and other equipment away after use. Keep tools in a locked box.

-Photograph your valuable items to help recover them if they are stolen and mark your property with a UV pen or forensic property marking fluid.

-Register your valuables on the national online property database Immobilise so that Police can reunite you with them if they are ever stolen and later recovered, visit www.immobilise.com.

Anyone with any information about crime, or to report any suspicious activity with information about the incidents should contact Derbyshire police on 101, except if a crime is in progress when you should call 999.

You can find out more advice by visiting the safety advice pages of the Derbyshire police website here.

You can also contact your local safer neighbourhood policing team by calling 101.