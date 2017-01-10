Important information for people about to lose their jobs at Tesco in Barlborough

Workers affected by the closure of the Tesco distribution centre in Barlborough are being invited to attend a recruitment open evening.

Great Bear will hold the event at Markham Vale on Thursday, January 19.

It is understood the company - which moved to Markham Vale in 2015 - wants to fill 200 vacancies.

For more information and to confirm your attendance, email recruitment@culina.co.uk

For more information about Great Bear, visit www.greatbear.co.uk

