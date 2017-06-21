Important information for Chesterfield Half Marathon runners

The new team behind this year's Chesterfield Half Marathon have issued important information to runners who entered the event when it was being organised by Kids 'n' Cancer.

As reported earlier, the Chesterfield Half Marathon will go ahead this year - but it will be run by MLS Contracts Ltd and not the Kids 'n' Cancer charity.

The news comes after high-profile Chesterfield businessman Mike Hyman, who founded Kids 'n' Cancer, was arrested on suspicion of theft in March. He is currently on police bail pending further enquiries.

This afternoon, John Timms, events director at MLS Contracts Ltd, said: "We are aware there are a number of people who previously registered for the Kids 'n' Cancer Chesterfield Half Marathon 2017.

"I would like to stress that the Redbrik Chesterfield Half Marathon 2017 is not in any way connected to the aforementioned event.

"However, as a gesture of goodwill, we have established a process to provide free entry to the new event to anyone who registered and paid to enter the cancelled event.

"The cancelled race entrants will need to register for the Redbrik Chesterfield Half Marathon 2017 from tomorrow (June 22) by visiting www.redbrikchesterfieldhalf.com and agree to run the race in aid of Ashgate Hospicecare.

"Once they have raised more than £25 in sponsorship for Ashgate Hospicecare, they will be eligible to receive a refund for their Redbrik Chesterfield Half Marathon 2017 entry fee.

"These steps need to be followed in order to do this:

- take a screen shot of the total raised for Ashgate Hospicecare or copy of their sponsorship form

- proof of entry fee payment for the old event

- email the documents above to events@ashgatehospicecare.org.uk

"On completion of this process, their race entry fee for the Redbrik Chesterfield Half Marathon 2017 will be refunded within four weeks of Ashgate Hospicecare receiving the individual's sponsorship money."

Kids 'n' Cancer could not be reached for comment.