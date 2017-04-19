Ilkeston shop offering reward after thieves steal large amount of cash

An electronics store in Ilkeston is offering a reward after it was targeted over the Bank Holiday weekend.

The Mister Smoke shop, Bath Street, was broken into on Saturday night by thieves, with goods totalling £5,000 stolen.

A spokesman for the shop said: “We are upset that this has happened in one of our stores, it is extremely disappointing to find somewhere that you feel so attached to, has been violated in this way.”

Mister Smoke is offering a reward for anybody who has information regarding the burglary, that can lead to the retrieval of the goods taken, or an arrest.

Contact info@mistersmoke.co.uk or call police on 101.