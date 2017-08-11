‘If the worst should happen, I want to leave a legacy for my kids’

Graham Compton might have just months to live.

Since he was diagnosed with a massive brain tumour last year, the Chesterfield father-of-three’s priorities have understandably changed.

Graham Compton, his wife Davida and Zack one of their three children

If the worst should happen, the 33-year-old wants to use whatever time he has left to makes sure his wife and children have everything they need.

He is now appealing to the public for help in putting together a fund that will look after them after he has gone.

“I’ve always been someone who earns his wages – and has taken pleasure in working to do so,” he said.

“However, over many years, as my health became worse and worse, it prevented me from being able to maintain a job.

Should my life end, I don’t want my wife to get stuck in debt. Graham Compton

“I even had difficulty being on benefits.

“Since my diagnosis, I came to the conclusion that I want to be able to provide for my wife and children the essentials – things that will help them for a long time.”

Graham’s story is every family’s worst nightmare.

After months of complaining to doctors about terrible headaches, he was finally rushed to Chesterfield Royal Hospital last December.

Graham's wife Davida with six-year-old Zack, two-year-old Leon and one-year-old Denzil.

At the time, he was dizzy, confused, disorientated, had been sick multiple times and couldn’t even remember his own age.

After surgery, he was told the terrible news he has only a 30 per cent chance of living for another five years.

A second tumour further reduced his life-expectancy, with doctors now measuring it in months rather than years.

Confronted with this devastating news, Graham began his fundraising campaign six months ago, and has so far raised just over £1,000.

Graham is hospital after his operation.

He and his wife Davida were able to use some of the money last month to get married.

However, he now wants to create a lasting legacy for the couple’s three children – six-year-old Zack, two-year-old Leon and one-year-old Denzil.

“My oldest son has been diagnosed as autistic and my second oldest is now being diagnosed,” said Graham.

“The ideal thing I would like is an office shed in our garden that is tailored to provide a fun, calming and enjoyable place for them.

“I also get the awful feeling of wanting to have my own funeral paid for in advance – rather than hope it never happens.

“So, should my life end, my wife wouldn’t be stuck in debt trying to pay for it.”

Graham suffered from terrible headaches for months before his diagnosis.

If you would like to contribute to Graham’s fund, his page is available here.