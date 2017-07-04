Hundreds enjoyed the fun of the fete

Hundreds enjoyed all the fun of the fete at Codnor’s annual event which was held last weekend.
There was plenty on offer for all the family, including a dog show, have-a-go archery sessions, a giant slide, charity stalls and much more.
Organiser Trevor Taylor said the event, held on July 2 on the Market Place, was a huge success. He said: “We had a very successful day, wonderful weather and large crowds. Charity stalls reported excellent takings, having raised more than £3,500 between them. The Rotary Club would like to thank the people of Codnor and everyone involved for their support.”