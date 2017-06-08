HUGE Greggs opens in Chesterfield town centre

A huge Greggs store has opened in Chesterfield town centre - creating four new jobs.

The well-known bakery chain has relocated its High Street branch to the the site of the former Burton shop.

Shop manager Mandy Godland said: "I'm very proud to be managing this new-look shop in its new and improved location.

"The shop team are looking forward to hearing what the local community thinks of the new shop."

Raymond Reynolds, retail director for Greggs, said: "We're delighted to be able to invest in Chesterfield and provide our valued customers with a modern and comfortable relocated shop.

"This underlines our long-term commitment to the area and I'm sure it will be enjoyed by existing and new customers alike."

A Greggs spokesman added: "The new shop layout is designed to meet the demands of busy food-on-the-go shoppers and offer customers a contemporary food-on-the-go experience.

"Seating and free Wi-Fi is also available for customers who wish to relax and enjoy their purchases inside the shop.

"The same friendly team from the High Street branch will still be welcoming customers at the relocated store."

There are currently six Greggs shops in the Chesterfield area - three of which are the town centre.

Greggs is the largest bakery chain in the UK.

It specialises in savoury products such as sandwiches, pasties and sausage rolls and sweet items including doughnuts and vanilla slices.

Last year, Greggs unveiled two new 'healthy' pasties which both have under 300 calories.

The snacks, with chicken katsu or Bombay potato fillings, shun the indulgent greasiness of flaky pastry for a more heart-friendly sourdough.

Roger Whiteside, the company's chief executive officer, said: "Greggs is well-loved for its traditional pasties and sausage rolls, but we recognise that our customers are increasingly looking for lower calorie and lower fat options."

The Burton store closed last June after moving to Tesco Extra on Lockoford Lane in the town.