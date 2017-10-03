Huge fire rips through Chesterfield barn

Three fire crews from Derbyshire and a water carrier from Ashfield have been called out to a barn fire near Chesterfield.

The incident began around 6pm on Monday evening and took place on Works Lane in Calow.

Residents were advised to keep their doors and windows shut due to the amount of smoke in the area.

The crews were still in attendance three hours after arriving at the incident and will inspect the scene again this morning.

There has been no word as yet regarding the possible cause of the fire.