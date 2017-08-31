Huge Chesterfield building could be transformed into retirement homes

A prominent building in the heart of Chesterfield could be transformed into accommodation for elderly people, it has emerged.

McCarthy and Stone wants to build retirement homes at the former headquarters of North East Derbyshire District Council on Saltergate.

A planning application has not yet been submitted but McCarthy and Stone, which is the UK's leading retirement housebuilder, will hold a public consultation to seek feedback on its proposals.

Ian Wilkins, regional managing director for McCarthy and Stone, said: "We are bringing forward plans to develop a key site in the heart of Chesterfield which will provide much-needed accommodation for elderly residents.

"It is in a prime location just minutes’ walk from the local high street.

"McCarthy and Stone would now like to meet local residents and stakeholders to discuss the plans.

"We believe that involving both local residents and stakeholders in the planning process is the best way to create a scheme that is welcomed by the wider community."

A McCarthy and Stone spokesman added: "The number of people aged over 65 in Chesterfield is due to grow by 45 per cent in the next 20 years.

"As a result, McCarthy and Stone believes that Chesterfield is in need of this type of accommodation, enabling people to live independent and healthy lives in their own home with flexible care and support available on-site 24 hours a day."

McCarthy and Stone is making arrangements to meet with other businesses on Saltergate to give them an opportunity to find out more about the plans.

This will be followed by a public exhibition in the near future for the wider community to view the proposed scheme.

The district council was based on Saltergate for more than 30 years.

It moved to new state-of-the-art headquarters on Mill Lane, Wingerworth, in 2015.