How YOUR business could prosper by entering the Derbyshire Times Business Awards

The cream of business across the Chesterfield area will be celebrated at the Derbyshire Times Business Awards later this year.

Our glittering black tie event will once again take place at the town’s Casa Hotel on Thursday, November 9 - when awards will be handed out in15 categories.

Now in its ninth year, the annual event has become a firm favourite on the business calendar and has played a key role in raising the profile of firms which have enjoyed success.

Kelly Pashley-Handford, human resources manager at Spencers Solicitors, said: “We’ve been privileged to receive two Derbyshire Times Business Awards over the last two years and have benefited considerably from local recognition and publicity.

“As a business, entering the awards was one way of acknowledging and thanking our team for all their hard work throughout the year and winning really was the icing on the cake.

“The Derbyshire Times Business Awards are a local treasure, which provide a valued platform for local businesses to showcase what they do best. As a business, we would recommend the awards and are busy working on this year’s entry. Thank you Derbyshire Times.”

- Entries close for the awards on September 28.

For more information on how to enter and nominate an individual or a business, simply go to http://www.derbyshiretimes.co.uk/businessawards/