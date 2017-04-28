How to get your hands on a free tomato plant this weekend

B&Q stores nationwide will be giving away 10,000 tomato plants on Saturday April 29.

The plants will be handed out at every store from 12pm – 2pm.

The activity is designed to help B&Q’s customers learn more about the benefits of growing their own produce and is one of a series of events taking place throughout the spring to encourage everyone to start thinking about their own outdoor space and what they could grow.

B&Q has cultivated the plants from seed and, although still yet to fruit, the little tomato plants are ready to be taken to their new homes and grown into flourishing produce.

Mike Norton from B&Q said: “Now spring is fully underway, we really want our customers to start thinking about the plants, flowers and produce they could grow in their outdoor space.

“By giving the customers a head start in cultivating the tomato plant seeds, we hope that in a few weeks’ time there will be lots of fresh tomatoes being harvested in homes across the country.”

