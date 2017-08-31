Hot air balloon lands in back garden

A Matlock resident was shocked to find a hot air balloon in her back garden.
The red Utility Warehouse balloon ended its journey at the house in Cavendish, Matlock.
Gaynor Thomas said: “Didn’t expect to wake up to this in the back garden.”
