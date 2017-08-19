Hospital cafe owner angry over eight-month damage delay

Have your say

Hungry hospital staff and visitors are still no nearer knowing when a much-loved street-side café will re-open.

Karen’s Kabin - which has been stationed opposite Chesterfield Royal for the last 11 years - was smashed into by a Derbyshire County Council van last December.

Since then, owner Karen Wint has been promised the damage will be repaired - but eight months later is still waiting.

She said: “I got the letter six days after the accident saying they accepted liability.

“I’ve had two interim payments from the claims management firm but I still do not know when the damage will be sorted.

“My customers are phoning me asking me when we will be opening again.

“I might never get some of them back.”

The interim payments Karen has received are meant to cover her loss of earnings.

They are also intended to compensate her for the injuries she suffered and the stress caused by her business’ unexpected closure.

“We are more than just a burger van - we are a hub for the community.” said Karen.

“And this is my livelihood.”

Last December, a spokesperson for Derbyshire County Council said: “We’ve spoken to the business owner and advised that we will process the incident through our insurers.”

However, despite repeated attempts to contact claims management firm Gallagher Basset, no one from the company was prepared to provide a comment in response.