Hospice staff take home top accolades

Ashgate Hospicecare recognised staff for their outstanding contributions to hospice care, services and supporting activities at its first awards event.

The ceremony, which was held at the Proact stadium in Chesterfield on January 13, presented awards to individual staff members and teams who had been nominated under key areas including care, influence and innovation,

Matt Corbishley, director of HR and workforce development at Ashgate Hospicecare, said: “I was absolutely thrilled with the success of our first Hospice Heroes event. It was great to see so many of our wonderful staff from different parts of the charity coming together to celebrate one another’s achievements. “Regardless of which part of our organisation staff work in, whether it’s as a nurse or a shop manager, in a catering team or a therapy team, the shared passion for what we do – providing outstanding care to patients and their families, really shone through.

“I felt very proud and privileged to be part of it. The awards event was at times incredibly moving with so many powerful stories of the great work that goes on every day, but thanks to the generous support of our sponsors, it was also great fun for our staff, which they strongly deserve.

“I’m already looking forward to celebrating more Hospice Heroes next year!”

The care awards were given to Elaine Biggs, a healthcare assistant on the inpatient unit, and the occupational therapy team in recognition of the outstanding contribution they have shown to caring for patients and their families.

The influence awards, which were given to those who have been a force for transformational change in and beyond the hospice, were awarded to Tracie Holocuk, charity shop manager at the Hospice’s Alfreton store, and the hospital specialist nurse team. The innovation awards were presented to the community nurse specialist team and Helen Harland, head of learning and professional development, for their contributions to making best of use of resources to deliver and develop hospice services.

The chief executive award, which was the last award of the night, was presented to the catering team for their outstanding commitment to the hospice’s patients and their families.