Highfields A-level students ‘a credit to Matlock’

Highfields School students are jumping for joy after celebrating another batch of A-level results.

Fifty-seven per cent of grades were in the A* to B category, with the Matlock school reporting a significant increase in the number of A* grades. Over 80 per cent of grades achieved were between A* to C.

Ringing home with the results is Ross Lowton.

The results enable the vast majority of Highfields students to follow their planned route to their choice of university, higher level apprenticeships or employment.

Martin Flett, Director of Sixth Form, said: “This has been a special group of students to work with – beyond their excellent exam results, they have been extremely supportive of each other and a pleasure to teach.

“We know they will be a credit to Matlock wherever they are in the future.”

High-achievers included Charlotte Winder and Nicole Argent, who are heading off to study medicine.

Kieran Crowder, Joseph Hopkinson and Andy Walton celebrate their results.

Following his Cambridge offer, Michael Crowfoot achieved four A* grades, scoring full marks in all of his maths, physics and chemistry papers.

Sophie Bailey is set for Oxford to study history and German. Frazer Neil, Leila Pankhurst, Stuart Walker and Grace Spencer all achieved A* grades in three subjects.

Angela Billingham and daughter Katie.