High Peak man remains in hospital after crane collapse

An investigation into the cause of the incident has been launched.

A High Peak man remains in hospital after a crane collapse in Cheshire.

The 45-year-old, from Glossop, sustained serious injuries and remains in a stable condition following the incident, in which two people sadly died.

David Newall, 36, from Bradford, and Rhys Barker, 18, from Castleford, were working at a building site on Dunwoody Way, Crewe, on Wednesday when the crane collapsed. Both men died at the scene.

A spokesperson for Cheshire police said post mortems concluded they died as a result of crush injuries.

"An investigation into the circumstances is being carried out in conjunction with the Health and Safety Executive," they added.