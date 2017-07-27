HGV 'driven straight into' fracking protester in Danesmoor

Police say they are 'looking into' claims that a lorry collided with an anti-fracking protester in Danesmoor

Eddie Thornton said he was hit by an HGV outside drilling company PR Marriott - which has been the scene of anti-fracking protests for three weeks - at around 6.30am on Tuesday.

Mr Thornton, who claimed the lorry was driven by a self-employed man working for a fracking company, said: "I signalled to the driver to let him know that we intended to slow walk his vehicle out of the industrial estate. Slow walking is a lawful means of protest.

"He didn't slow down or alter his course but drove straight into me.

"I lost both my shoes in the impact.

"Thankfully I was able to escape to the side of his wagon.

"If I had been less able-bodied, I would have gone under his wheels.

"Derbyshire Constabulary has been prompt in its response and appears to be taking the matter seriously.

"I hope this sends a message that the fracking industry is not above the law and its employees cannot use their vehicles as weapons against peaceful protesters."

A Derbyshire Constabulary spokesman said: "We are looking into an allegation that a lorry collided with a man in Old Pit Lane, Danesmoor, on Tuesday morning.

"The man was not injured."