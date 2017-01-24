Heroin addict struck at two supermarkets

A heroin addict who stole goods from two stores and was caught breaking into a car has stated that he let himself down.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on January 10 how David Cope, 30, of South Street North, New Whittington, Chesterfield, struck at the Co-op at Littlemoor and at Aldi at Whittington Moor in Chesterfield before breaking into a car on his road.

Prosecuting solicitor John Cooper said: “The defendant entered Littlemoor Shopping Centre at Newbold on November 11 carrying a large bag and staff saw him put cheese in the bag and walk off. He also entered the Aldi store on Lockoford Road two days later and stole four jars of coffee.”

Mr Cooper added Cope was also seen on South Street North on December 10 trying door handles on cars until one opened and he was seen climbing into it. A witness approached him and the defendant told him he was looking for a lighter.

Cope asked the witness to give him a break but he called 999 and the defendant was arrested. The defendant admitted to police he had stolen goods from the Co-op and Aldi to help him get drugs and he had broken into the car because he had been looking for a lighter. Cope pleaded guilty to two thefts and to one count of interfering with a vehicle with the intention of theft.

Defence solicitor Denny Lau said: “At the time he was using heroin and he has had a habit for eight years. He is on a methadone prescription and he is providing test samples. He accepts on this occasion he let himself down. He said a police officer had been making enquiries about something else and he approached the officer and admitted the offences.”

Magistrates sentenced Cope to a 12 month community order with an eight week curfew and drug rehabilitation. He must pay £51.96 compensation and an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs.