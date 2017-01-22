Heroin addict must pay £235 after he is caught with the drug

A struggling heroin addict has been ordered to pay £235 after he was caught with two wraps of the drug.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court recently heard how Nathan Hendry, 35, of Laburnum Street, Hollingwood, Chesterfield, was caught by police with 0.37grammes of diamorphine.

Prosecuting solicitor Rod Chapman told the court on January 12 that Hendry admitted that he had purchased heroin and he also had equipment so he could share out amounts of the drug but he was not a drug dealer which was accepted.

Hendry pleaded guilty to possessing the class A drug after he was found with the heroin at his home on August 26, 2016.

Defence solicitor Kirsty Sargent said Hendry had previously used heroin and had been clean for about nine years but after the breakdown of a relationship he had lapsed back into drug use.

District Judge Andrew Davison fined Hendry £120 and ordered him to pay £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge.