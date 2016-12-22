Hero Chesterfield volunteer ambulance responder targeted by thief

A Chesterfield community hero who gives up his free time to respond to emergency 999 calls has been left shocked after being targeted by a thief.

Teenager Aidan Baker Johal, who volunteers as a community first responder in Chesterfield, is now unable to help members of the town who have fallen ill in one of the busiest times of the year.

The 19-year-old was shopping in Tesco Extra on Lockoford Lane in Chesterfield at about 3.30pm on Wednesday (December 22) when a thief crept into a changing room and stole his wallet containing cash and bank cards.

Luckily, his identification which allows him to work as a community first responder, was either dropped by accident or purposely thrown on the floor by the thief.

However, Mr Baker Johal, of Albion Road, Chesterfield, says he is unable to respond to any calls because he has no money to put fuel in his vehicle to get to people in need.

“It is unlikely that I will get the cash back but I would like to get the wallet back because it is sentimental,” he said.

“It is not great because I would have been using this time to respond to calls. I have already done eight calls in eight hours this week.”

Community first responders (CFR’s) are members of the community who volunteer to respond to emergency calls through the 999 system alongside the ambulance service and NHS Trust.

Mr Baker-Johal started volunteering as a community first responder in December last year after finishing sixth form and he is currently studying at Derby University.

“I can attend anything from panic attacks to cardiac arrests,” he added.

“I can long on at any time and then any 99 calls that fit my remit and there is no ambulance nearby I will be despatched to attend the emergency and provide any assistance I can.

“The person who stole my wallet can do whatever they want with the money but I would like my wallet back.”

More information about the Chesterfield Community First Responders at: www.chesterfieldcfr.co.uk