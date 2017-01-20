Heartless yobs damage memorial garden for cancer victims

A determined community has vowed to not let heartless vandals win after they damaged a special garden designed in memory of people who have lost their lives to cancer.

The yobs damaged plant pots and stole flowers from a small plot just off Bridge Street in Killamarsh.

The Killamarsh Charity Group next to the memorial garden before it was vandalised.

The flowers were donated to Killamarsh Charity Group from people who had experienced the affects of cancer either themselves or someone to close them.

Charity group member, Pat Bone, 67, said: “To think that someone has just come along and damaged it is disgusting.

“These plants are from people who have been affected by cancer in some way.

“The flowers were close to people’s hearts because they were personal.”

A planted area off Bridge Street, Killamarsh, which has been vandalised.

Two years ago, the charity, which is made up of a small group of residents, took it upon themselves to transform the little plot from weeds and rubbish into a tidy and beautiful place which people are proud of.

The group hold a number of a fundraising events every year for Weston Park Cancer Charity and the damaged flowers at the plot were in the colours associated with Weston Park - purple and dark green.

Pat, of Manor Road, Killamarsh, said: “People come up to me and give me money to put them a plant down or give me plants for the brick planter.

“When we did it we had a lot of comments and feedback from people saying we made it look nice and how it made the area tidier.

“Whoever has done this knows what this garden stands for because we have a board up explaining everything.

“What they don’t realise is that they or their family may need the help of Western Park at some point in their life.”

The incident took place on the morning of Tuesday, January 17.

One of the plant pots which was broken was screwed down and the primroses were ripped out and stolen.

However the group are determined to fight back and restore the area it to its previous condition.

“We are going to put the garden back to what it was,” Pat said.

“We are not going to give in to anyone. We are going to put the flowers back and not let them win.”

Call Derbyshire police on the 101 non-emergency number with any information about the incident.

For information about Killamarsh Charity Group email: secretary@killamarsh.org.

For more information about Weston Park Cancer Charity, go to: www.wphcancercharity.org.uk.