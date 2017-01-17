Healthy Living Centre in Staveley to remain closed until next week after ceiling collapse

The Healthy Living Centre in Staveley will remain closed until next week while major repairs are carried out after the ceiling collapsed at the weekend.

The Chesterfield Borough Council-run leisure centre had to shut its doors after around 20 metres of ceiling collapsed when pipework above it broke free from its fixings on Saturday.

The centre will remain closed until Wednesday January 25.

The collapse caused water from the pipes to flood a corridor behind the main reception desks. As a result the centre has been without water and heating since. It will not re-open until Wednesday January 25.

Councillor Chris Ludlow, cabinet member for health and wellbeing, said: “All members of the public and staff were evacuated from the building quickly but unfortunately a couple of customers did suffer minor injuries when parts of the ceiling landed on them.

“We apologise to them, all other customers in the centre at the time of the incident and members who have been unable to visit since.

“We are working to get the centre re-opened as quickly as possible but our first priority has to be public safety.

“Work is already underway to repair the pipework, ceilings, flooring, lights and corridor walls that were damaged by the ceiling collapse and to restore the water and heating systems.

“But we also need to carry out thorough tests of the pipework fixings across the whole centre to be completely sure that no other areas are at risk of collapsing.”

All members are reminded that they are able to use the Queen’s Park Sports Centre as it is a dual membership. To support this staff from the Healthy Living Centre have been redeployed to work at Queen’s Park Sports Centre.

Other services run from the Healthy Living Centre are affected by the closure. The midwifery unit, the Treasures crèche and Time Beauty are contacting their customers to explain any implications for them.

Anyone who would normally use the centre’s payment kiosk to make council tax or council house rent payments can either set up a direct debit or pay online at www.chesterfield.gov.uk/pay or go to any Pay Point outlet at Post Offices or local shops.

The centre manager is also contacting anyone who has a birthday party booked at the Healthy Living Centre during the closure period, with a view to moving them to the Queen’s Park Sports Centre or other locations.

Councillor Chris Ludlow added: “We are sorry for any disruption the closure causes to customers. While we have tried to keep the closure as short as possible this is a major repair so we need to ensure it is all done correctly.”

