VIDEO: ‘Amazing’ help and love for Sheffield teenage cancer sufferer

Family of teenager Imogen Ellis - who has had a leg amputated as she battles a rare form of cancer - have been overwhelmed by donations and gestures of support since her fight against the disease was published in The Star.

Relatives and friends have set an approximate target of around £30,000 to provide the best possible prosthetic leg for the Dronfield Woodhouse girl.

And her father Richard believes they have already raised around £9,000 towards that total.

Yesterday a cheque for £500 arrived at The Star’s Sheffield offices from a couple who simply wrote “Best Wishes, Get Well Soon” on the back.

Dronfield’s Catherine Bullock-Brown has also raised more than £1,800 from a sponsored cycle ride.

And an event last Sunday at Dronfield’s S18 boxing gym for the 16-year-old member raised around £1,500.

The inspiring Imogen Ellis. Pic: Bob Westerdale

And the biggest future event pencilled in so far, is growing every day - a sponsored walk from Sheffield United’s ground to the Hollingwood Hotel in Chesterfield on July 1.

Imogen’s father Richard said: “We initially thought we’d get 30 people on the walk - now it looks like we could have 10 times that. It’s scary how fast this is growing - but amazing to see how many people care. Imogen is in awe of what people are doing.”

Blades fan Imogen contracted ‘ewing sarcoma’ in 2016 - it effects fewer than 30 children in the UK a year. The Henry Fanshawe School pupil has more chemotherapy ahead of her - yet has been an inspiration to her family.

You can contribute to her fundraising web page here: https://www.gofundme.com/pjkkr4-prosthetic-leg