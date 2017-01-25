Health centre to reopen after ceiling collapse

The Healthy Living Centre in Staveley has reopened following the completion of major repairs.

The centre had to close its doors after around 20 metres of ceiling collapsed when pipework above it broke free on Saturday January 14.

It caused water from the pipes to flood a corridor behind reception, leaving the centre without water and heating.

Councillor Chris Ludlow, Chesterfield Borough Council’s cabinet member for health and wellbeing, said: “We would like to thank users for their patience while the building was made safe.

“While there is still cosmetic work needed to improve the customer experience we are now in a position to re-open the centre.

“Safety checks have been completed to ensure that no other pipework is at risk of similar failure and replacement pipework has been installed.”

All other services run from the centre will also be operating again.