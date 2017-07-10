Health care colleagues give Dronfield mum ‘life changing’ support

An inspirational Dronfield mum battling serious illness is to get a ‘life-changing’ wheelchair thanks to her caring colleagues.

Mother-of-two Sue Whitfield, 31, has been diagnosed with a disease of the nervous system as well as chronic leukemia.

Dronfield mother-of-two, Sue Whitfield.

In response, her colleauges at the Derbyshire Health United NHS 111 service in Chesterfield have raised a thousand pounds to provide her with a specialist wheelchair.

She said: “I have been blown away by the support that my colleagues have shown me even though I have been unable to be at work.

“It is really touching. My family is extremely lucky to be part of such a caring company.

“The new wheelchair will allow me to be the best person I can be.”

I have been blown away by the support that my colleagues have shown me. Sue Whitfield

Sue’s colleagues have reached their target of a thousand pounds after taking part in a variety of fundraising events, including cake sales, raffles and from a 5km inflatable obstacle competition.

They are also hoping to add to the total in the future to fund ongoing maintenance of the wheelchair.

Friend and colleague, Cara Brazier, said: “Sue is the most positive person I know despite all she is going through.

“Her drive and enthusiasm for life is inspirational, she has been so positive throughout all the time I have known her. She inspires me.

“As a team, we thought we would give a little something back to her, which would mean as much to her as she does to us.”