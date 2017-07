Police are looking for Jaydon Elliott, who has been reported missing from Chesterfield.

Jaydon was last seen in the town on Saturday night.

Police say the 23-year-old may have headed to the Matlock area since then.

Jaydon is white, has short, shaved blond hair and may have earrings in the left ear.

Anyone with information about Jaydon's whereabouts should call police on 101, quoting incident number 1200 of July 1.