Have you seen Amanuel?

Derbyshire Police are trying to trace a teen who has gone missing from Chesterfield.

Amanuel Liben, 16, was last seen in Chatsworth Road at about 4pm on Tuesday, July 4.

He has links to the Shepherd’s Bush, Brent and Hammersmith areas of London and may be travelling to the city.

Amanuel is black, 5ft 7ins tall and slim. He has short black curly hair and stubble. It’s thought that he might have been wearing a black hooded top when he went missing.

Amanuel speaks little English and we are concerned for his safety.

The police have issued a passport picture of him and would ask that anyone who sees Amanuel calls them on 101 quoting incident number 294 of July 5. If calling from outside Derbyshire, ring 0345 123 3333.