Search

Hasland’s Friends of Eastwood Park are hard at work

Eastwood Park, Gill Horn and Denise Bargh

Eastwood Park, Gill Horn and Denise Bargh

0
Have your say

Villagers in Hasland are fortunate to have the delightful Eastwood Park in their neighbourhood.

This summer, a skate park was opened as part of a string of improvements in recent years.