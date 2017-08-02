Hasland man shooting new Hollywood buster with star-studded cast

Have your say

A Hasland man has been shooting a new film alongside a star-studded Hollywood cast.

Jamie Lyons, 28, plays a Polish prisoner in action thriller Three Seconds, featuring stars Joel Kinnaman, Rosamund Pike and Clive Owen.

A description on IMDb (Internet Movie Database) says: “An ex-convict working undercover intentionally gets himself incarcerated again in order to infiltrate the mob at a maximum security prison.”

Jamie joked: “My mum is very excited and has told everyone I am the next big thing in Hollywood.”

Pictured: Jamie (left) with Joel Kinnaman.