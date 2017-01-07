Harry set to build solid foundations

A teenager from Belper is building the next stage of his construction career with one of the Midlands’ leading housing developers.

Having successfully completed a carpentry apprenticeship with housing firm Lovell, 19-year-old Harry Boyall has now been promoted to the position of management trainee.

During his two-year management training programme – which the company uses to develop its next generation of leaders – Harry will gain wide-ranging construction and management experience with Lovell, including six-month placements working in different departments of the business.

With Lovell’s support, he will also study for an HNC in construction and the built environment at Burton and South Derbyshire College on day release.

Harry originally joined Lovell as an apprentice carpenter straight from school and has just completed his NVQ level three advanced carpentry and joinery qualification. He said: “I think apprenticeships are the best way to start a construction career as you get paid while you’re learning.

“I love working on the tools – particularly the more technical aspects of carpentry – but the chance to join the management training programme was too good an opportunity to turn down.

“What I really like about the job is that it allows you to look back and see things that you’ve completed and know that you’ve done a good job.”

Lovell regional director Stuart Penn added: “With construction growth in the Midlands outperforming the rest of the UK, it’s essential that we continue to invest in developing the talented construction professionals like Harry who can rise to the challenge, both for our own continuing success as a business and for the health of the industry as a whole.

“As a major housebuilder, ensuring that we have the people able to develop the new homes urgently needed across the UK has never been more important.

“Lovell has always believed in training for the future and has therefore maintained its commitment to building a skilled workforce, even during periods of economic slowdown.

“That means we are now strongly placed to keep delivering for our clients and provide the people equipped with the skills the industry and the region needs.”