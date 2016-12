A new nightspot is to open in Chesterfield next week.

The Avenue on Beetwell Street will launch on Friday, December 30 - with Bez from the Happy Mondays performing a DJ set.

Doors will open at 9.05pm with tickets costing £5 on the door.

In November, Holmewood-based company Security and Facilities Management Services Ltd was given a premises licence to open and operate The Avenue in the building which used to occupy the Rileys snooker and pool club.