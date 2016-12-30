Happy ending as Christmas card with ‘lots of cash’ is returned

A kind-hearted woman has been praised for returning a lost Christmas card which contained ‘a lot of money’.

The card was found in a car park off John Street in Brimington just before Christmas.

It contained a large amount of cash and had the names ‘Angela’ and ‘Ainslee’ written inside.

Determined to find the intended recipients or original sender, Chesterfield resident Katie Dunkley used social media to help spread the word.

Following a story by the Derbyshire Times - which was widely shared - readers heaped praise on Katie after the original sender of the card was tracked down.

Posting on the Derbyshire Times’ Facebook page, Cara Jeacock wrote: “Lovely to read something nice for once. Glad this lady did the right thing.”

Robert Carson posted: “Not many people around like that nowadays.”

Elaine McLaren wrote: “Very honest person. Well done.”

Tracy Ball posted: “What a lovely person.”