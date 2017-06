A major Chesterfield roundabout is currently backed up after a car’s handbrake jammed.

The incident took place at around 4.30pm on the Horns Bridge roundabout near Chesterfield town centre.

Police say the car has experienced an electrical fault which has caused its electric handbrake to jam in the ‘on’ position.

Traffic is currently being directed around the car but delays are building.

Officers are currently waiting for a recovery vehicle to move the stricken car.