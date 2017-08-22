Half-marathon sponsors gear up for big race

A group of staff from the title sponsors of this year’s Chesterfield Half Marathon are putting their best feet forward to take part in the event themselves.

The seven employees from Redbrik Estate Agency will don their trainers to tackle the 13-mile race, which is set to be one of the town’s biggest l community participation events.

Mark Ross. Peter Lee, Michael Parry, Lindsey Holdsworth, Tracey Gurney, Ross Bateman and Dave Passell will run to raise money for Redbrik’s three chosen charities for the year.

The charities to benefit from the money raised are Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice and Ashgate Hospicecare, which are both also official charity partners for the race, and The Children’s Hospital Charity.

Redbrik, which have five offices based in Chesterfield and Sheffield, has also pledged its support to the event with a five-year sponsorship agreement with race organisers MLS Contracts Ltd.

Mark Ross, director of Redbrik, said: “After becoming a headline sponsor for the Chesterfield Half Marathon for the next five years, we thought what better way to further showing our support than taking part in the event ourselves.

“It’s going be a fantastic day that we are delighted to be a part of and running it will be a great team building exercise.

“We hope the people of Chesterfield and further afield really get behind the event and make it a huge success.”

A team of eight from Redbrik will also take part in a one-mile fun run, which is held in conjunction with the half marathon at Queen’s Park and open to people of all ages and abilities.

The team are encouraging other runners to take part in both the half marathon and fun run in aid of their chosen charities and are even offering to refund the £25 entry fee for anyone that signs up to run for Redbrik and raises over £100 in sponsorship.

The Redbrik Chesterfield Half Marathon will take place on Sunday, October 22, 2017.

To register for the half marathon, visit www.redbrikchesterfieldhalf.com

To support the Redbrik team, visit www.justgiving.com/company/redbrik