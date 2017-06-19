Gunpoint raid on Derbyshire family was ‘cowardly’, top cop says

A Derbyshire family who were held at gunpoint in their own home were victims of a ‘despicable’ and ‘cowardly’ attack, a top cop has said.

Luke John Bonsall and William John Proctor, both aged 37, were each jailed for 16 years on Friday at Derby Crown Court after being found guilty of conspiracy to commit robbery and conspiring to possess an imitation firearm with intent to commit a robbery following a trial.

Pictured is Luke Bonsall, 37, of Bowden Wood Crescent, Sheffield, who has been jailed for 16 years for conspiring to commit robbery and conspiring to possess an imitation firearm with intent to commit robbery.

The masked pair entered Andrew and Lorraine Eales’s home on Stubley Lane, Dronfield, and knocked Mr Eales out and threatened to shoot one of the couple’s children.

Detective Chief Inspector, Greg McGill, of Derbyshire Constabulary, who led the investigation, said: “This was a despicable and cowardly attack on a family – including young children – who were just going about their business at home.

“The sanctuary of that home was shattered by Bonsall and Proctor, who used extreme threats against a young boy and then tied up the family with cable ties just to steal some cash.

“The terror they instilled in their victims is immeasurable and despite the offence happening more than two years ago, it has caused lasting distress for them.”

The court heard how Bonsall and Proctor entered the rear of the property in masks and held the family hostage including Andrew and Lorraine Eales and their adult daughter, their two boys and their seven-year-old daughter.

The seven-year-old daughter ran upstairs but was dragged back down and the family’s 11-year-old son had a gun pointed at his head and was told by one of the offenders if he moved he would “put one in him”.

The robbers fled with about £7,000 after the family had been forced to open a safe.

They would have also stolen two Range Rovers but these vehicles were blocked by a takeaway delivery driver’s car after he had returned to the property with part of an earlier curry order.

Judge Peter Cooke told the defendants: “The fact a shotgun was used to threaten this family and particularly the children with violence is a significant culpability-factor.

“Serious psychological harm was caused to members of this family.”

Bonsall, of Bowden Wood Crescent, Sheffield, and Proctor, of Magpie Grove, Sheffield, were found guilty after a trial of conspiracy to commit robbery and conspiring to possess an imitation firearm with intent to commit a robbery following the incident in March, 2015.

The court heard how Bonsall and Proctor have previous convictions and were described by the judge as “career criminals” who had escalated into a “different league”.

Judge Cooke sentenced both defendants to 16 years of custody each. A third co-accused Shayne West, 35, of Vikinglea Drive, Sheffield, was previously charged with the same offences but was acquitted after the trial.

Detective Chief Inspector McGill added: “We led a lengthy and complex investigation in order to identify the masked robbers, apprehend them and bring them before the courts.

“Their sentence of 16 years each is satisfying and I hope it goes some way to helping the family move on.

“I also hope it sends a clear message that we will do everything we can to catch these kinds of offenders and ensure that justice is served.”