GUEST COLUMN: A guide to Christmas Markets, by HolidayExtras.com

A visit to a Christmas market abroad is bound to get everyone into a festive mood with the exciting atmosphere that’s created by the aroma of seasonal spices and mulled wine, alongside the sound of joyous choirs resounding in the frosty air!

Then there’s a bounty of bespoke handmade gifts to add to the brimming stockings on Christmas Day…

Recent research, by HolidayExtras.com reveals that over a third of Brits would take a trip to a Christmas market if they could get the time off work, making it a dream destination for many festive folk.

Here are three seasonal suggestions that would be well worth a visit for those lucky people planning a Christmas Market getaway this December.

Nuremberg, Germany...

Nuremberg’s Christkindlesmarkt is one of Germany’s oldest and most authentic festive markets. With 180 traditional stalls, where sellers are only permitted to sell uniquely handcrafted goods, visitors can wander around and sample the delicious bratwurst, roasted almonds and gingerbread amongst other treats.

Bruges, Belgium...

From the gorgeous decorations dotted around the city to the super-charged Belgian beers on offer, Bruges does Christmas very well. In the Market Square, holidaymakers will find plenty of brightly lit stalls, funfair rides and an ice rink that is sure to deliver Christmas cheer in an instant.

Skansen, Stockholm, Sweden...

Situated in the world’s first open-air museum, this market is perfect for those looking for a fun-filled Scandi getaway at Christmas. Visitors can see craft demonstrations and live music whilst tucking into some of the best saffron buns available... what’s not to love?!

For added Christmas cheer, Holiday Extras offers a range of services that can make travel better. From airport hotels to meet and greet parking; visit HolidayExtras.com for further inspiration and a variety of useful travel extras.