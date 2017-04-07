Guard of honour tribute for Peak District mountain rescue stalwart

Nearly 100 mountain rescuers from across the Peak District formed a guard of honour as the Buxton community paid tribute to one of its much-loved champions.

The funeral was held at Christ Church in Burbage on Thursday afternoon for Ian Hurst MBE JP, the president of Buxton Mountain Rescue Team who voluntarily served the community for over 50 years.

Ian Hurst MBE

A stalwart supporter of mountain rescue from the early 1960s, Ian was also a Justice of the Peace since 1986 and a Peak District National Park Ranger for nearly 40 years.

Fellow team members formed a guard of honour outside the church, which was packed with family, friends, old work colleagues and mountain rescuers alike.

The “poignant and most appropriate” service was performed by the Parish of Buxton Curate, Margaret Slyfield.

One of Ian’s long-standing friends, Roger Bennett, who is also a Buxton team member, gave a eulogy.

Friend Roger Bennett said Ian "was the sort of man that can never be replaced".

He said: “He will be forever remembered by all who knew him. He was the sort of man that can never be replaced.

“Ian was a great family man and leaves a wife of 52 years marriage, three grown-up children and nine beautiful grandchildren.

“He was only 13 days short of his 74th birthday and missed seeing his ninth grandchild by just five days. He will be sadly missed by friends and colleagues from across so many different areas of the community.”

Following a short internment service, family and friends gathered at Cavendish Golf Club to share memories.

Roger added: “Zan, Ian’s family and Buxton Mountain Rescue Team wish to thank everyone who attended the service to pay Ian such respect and to those who had sent their thoughts and condolences.”