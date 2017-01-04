Gritters out in Derbyshire with temperatures set to fall as low as -4

Temperatures are set to drop as low as -4 tonight across Derbyshire, with the Met Office forecasting a widespread frost.

The regional forecast states it will be: "a colder night than of late with generally clear skies allowing a widespread frost to form away from the coast. Minimum Temperature -4 °C."

Derbyshire County Council's gritting team treated all primary routes this morning and will be gritting secondary routes throughout the county this afternoon. Teams will then re-treat primary routes from 4am tomorrow (Thursday).

Nationally, temperatures could fall to -7 or -8, according to BBC Weather.

Take care if you're out and about on the roads tonight and tomorrow morning.