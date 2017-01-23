Gritters head out in Derbyshire with freezing temperatures expected tonight

Gritters will be out in Derbyshire this afternoon due to the increased risk of ice.

Derbyshire County Council says gritting teams will be out covering primary and secondary routes.

The Met Office says temperatures could drop to -4 °C. tonight.

Primary routes

- Are treated during the day and night before bad weather hits.

- Cover around 1,000 miles of road.

- Include major roads including all A roads and heavily used B roads, major bus routes, roads linking towns and larger villages and roads outside bus, train, police, fire and ambulance stations and hospitals.

- Include at least one route into villages and roads serving schools, health centres and other community facilities such as GPs surgeries and parish halls, where possible.

Secondary routes

- Cover around 550 miles of road.

- Are generally only treated in the day with the first run being completed by mid-morning.

- Include some bus routes not covered on the primary network, particularly in residential areas, and roads to smaller villages.

- Include well-used main roads through housing estates and villages.

- Are pre-treated before bad weather hits, where possible, but primary routes take priority.