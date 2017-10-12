Grieving mum's plea after son dies following battle with addiction

The mother of a man who died after a battle with drink and drugs has urged other people in a similar situation to seek professional help.

Shirley Dalglesh said her son Scott Tipler, who passed away in the summer, chose not to get assistance as he 'did not want to be labelled'.

Ms Dalglesh told the Derbyshire Times: "If you've got a problem with drink and drugs, don't be ashamed - please get help.

"Don't think you can do it on your own.

"Scott had plans to get off drugs - but he didn't seek professional help because he didn't want to be labelled and he was too proud."

Mr Tipler's inquest took place at Chesterfield coroners' court today.

The 40-year-old, of Chesterfield Road, North Wingfield, was found dead at a friend's house on Brassington Street, Clay Cross, on June 11.

A post-mortem examination revealed Mr Tipler died of heroin use, cocaine use and pregabalin consumption.

Detective Constable Paul Keens, of Derbyshire Constabulary, said Mr Tipler had used heroin for a number of years.

He added: "Even throughout his addiction he worked hard.

"He was well-thought-of within the building trade."

Ms Dalglesh said: "Scott was a wonderful son.

"He was always doing things around my house to help me.

"I miss so much about him."

Coroner Peter Nieto recorded a conclusion of a drug-related death.

► If you need help with a drug or alcohol problem, call the Derbyshire Recovery Partnership on 0845 3084010 or 0124 6206514 or email info@derbyshirerecoverypartnership.co.uk