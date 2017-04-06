GRAPHIC IMAGES: Dog used as ‘bait’ is put down after being found in Derbyshire

These shocking pictures show a dog in a very serious condition before it was put down.

The dog was found by a neighbourhood warden and was taken to vets for treatment.

A spokesman for Anti-Dog Fighting Campaign said the dog may have been used as ‘bait’ or forced into dog fighting.

“As you can see from the devastating photos the dog was in a severe condition and subsequently they took the dog to the vets to ascertain a course of treatment,” the spokesman said.

“The vet was of the opinion that the dog would be seriously suffering from the damage and injuries caused to the skin and sadly were left with no choice but to put the dog to sleep.

“We would like to appeal for information from anyone who recognises this dog.

“There is a every possibility given the horrific extent of the injuries this poor dog suffered that he could have been used as bait and forced into dog fighting.”

The dog was found on March 20 in Cotmanhay, Ilkeston.