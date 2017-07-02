GP to host a free nutrition workshop

GP Cat Harrison will be explaining how her surgery has helped patients control their life using food at a free event held on Wednesday, July 5, at the Postmill Centre, South Normanton.

In an unprecedented first for the Mansfield and Ashfield area, hear Cat give an honest appraisal or the state of nutritional advice within a healthcare setting.

She will be covering topics such as:

• What advice she gives pre-diabetes patients regarding sugar consumption

• The conflicts GPs face in helping patients manage safe changes to their diet

• National Government Guidance and how this compares to the clinical guidance she gives out

• Why diet and nutrition is is a contentious subject in healthcare provision

• Her advice on helping people decide which way to eat and live their life

Cat is a GP at a the Crown House Surgery in Retford and has years of clinical experience. She is a passionate speaker and is going to share the experiences of hundreds of patients that come into her practice each year, explaining how diet modification has helped many of them to get great outcomes.

She will be joined by another two of our meetup members who’ll be sharing their life stories in the Nutrition Narratives section of the evening.

Commenting on the coup, meetup co-ordinator Antonia Robinson, said: “It is an honour to have a distinguished medical professional giving up her spare time to come and help the people within our local community.

“There is so much dangerous misinformation out there, particularly online, it will be hugely beneficial to hear from a progressive clinician about what we should all eat to live a long and healthy life.”

Visitors to the event will be treated to a guilt-free selection of tasty cakes and bakes.

To register visit www.meetup.com/Keto-and-Low-Carb-Midlands/events/240110790/