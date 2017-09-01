Government insists: 'Derbyshire Constabulary has £1.9million more funding than last year'

The Government insists Derbyshire Constabulary is receiving almost £2million more funding this year than in the previous 12 months.

As reported earlier this week, Derbyshire's Police and Crime Commissioner, Hardyal Dhindsa, fears public safety is being put at risk after the loss of nearly 400 officers in seven years.

Derbyshire's Police and Crime Commissioner, Hardyal Dhindsa.

Mr Dhindsa and Peter Goodman, Derbyshire Constabulary's Chief Constable, have written to the Home Secretary stressing the impact of the changing nature of policing - including the increase in cyber crime, the threat of terrorist activity and the rise in modern slavery - and called for fairer funding for the county's force.

A Home Office spokesman said: "Our police officers and staff do a fantastic job every day to keep us safe and they have played a key role in the news that crimes traditionally measured by the Independent Crime Survey for England and Wales are down by well over a third since 2010.

"The Government has protected overall police spending in real terms since the 2015 Spending Review and this year Derbyshire Constabulary is receiving £1.9million more direct resource funding than in 2015-16.

"We are engaging with the police about the demands they are currently facing to ensure they continue to have the resources they need to keep us safe.

Derbyshire Constabulary has cut 378 officers in the last seven years.

"No decisions have been made on the Police Funding Formula Review and any new proposals will not be implemented without a public consultation.

"Decisions on the operational deployment of resources and the size of the police workforce are a matter for Chief Constables, in association with Police and Crime Commissioners, but police forces continue to have the resources they need to do their important work."

Mr Dhindsa said: "In 2010-11 we received £116.153million in police grant. This year, that figure has reduced to £99.833m. We have saved £37m over the period.

"In 2010-11 we had 492 residents per police officer. Today that figure is 620 per officer. We have lost 378 officers. We have fewer police staff and fewer PCSOs. We have 31 fewer enquiry offices. We have £16 less per resident to spend on policing than the national average. I can find little comfort in these facts.

"Everything possible has been done to minimise the impact on the public and service delivery. But I am concerned we are asking too much of our officers and putting public safety at risk.

"I will continue to lobby Government for a fairer deal for Derbyshire, which has historically received less than it should due to the funding formula currently being used to allocate funds."

Earlier this year, Mr Dhindsa recommended a 1.99 per cent increase in the amount of money people pay for police services in their council tax.