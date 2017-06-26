‘Good Samaritans’ praised after Holymoorside cycling accident

Police have praised a number of people who stopped to help a cyclist who had fallen off his bike near Holymoorside.

A passing patrol came across the incident on the A619, Baslow Road, during the afternoon of Monday, June 19.

A van driver had stopped to call an ambulance, and another driver stopped to slow traffic.

While waiting for the ambulance, a man from a cycle company stopped and offered water, a nurse on her way home offered to help as well as an orthopaedic surgeon.

The cyclist, a 70 year old man, was treated by the ambulance for a dislocated shoulder.

PC Sally Horner said: “It was truly heart-warming to have had so many people who wanted to give up their time to help assist a man who had come off his bike and was in quite a lot of pain at the time.

“It highlights the very best of our community, and it makes me feel even more proud to be policing in Derbyshire. We send our best wishes to the man for speedy recovery and a big thank you to those who offered their assistance.”