Good luck to all those taking part in Chesterfield Race for Life today

Hundreds of women are set to take part in Race for Life in Chesterfield today.

The event is organised by Cancer Research UK and sees women race a 5k course setting off from the Town Hall at 10.30am.

As in previous years, some car parks and roads will be closed for periods of the day while the race takes place in the town centre.

To enable the event to run smoothly, Chesterfield Borough Council will temporarily close Queen's Park north, Rose Hill and Albion Road car parks. Soresby

Street car park will be open only for people taking part in the race but it will reopen to the public once the event is finished.

During the race alternative parking can be found at Saltergate multi-storey, the Donut, Ashgate Road or Queen's Park car parks.

Several roads around the town centre including around the Town Hall, Knifesmithgate, Elder Way, around the Crooked Spire and sections of West Bars, New Beetwell Street, Boythorpe Avenue and Park Road will also be closed for periods between early morning and early afternoon while the race takes place.

Councillor Steve Brunt, the council's cabinet member for town centres and visitor economy, said: "All of us will at some point have a personal experience with cancer and, for this reason, we are pleased to welcome women taking part in the race to Chesterfield.

"There will be some disruption for road users and people wanting to park in the town centre but we have worked to keep this to a minimum to allow us to support this worthy cause.

"The very best of luck to everyone taking part."