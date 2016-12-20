Girl, 8, fighting for her life after serious road accident

An eight-year-old girl is fighting for her life after a serious road collision in Shirebrook.

The girl, who lives locally, suffered head injuries after colliding with a white car on Church Drive at around 4.50pm on Wednesday, December 14.

She is currently being treated at Sheffield Children’s Hospital where she remains in a critical condition.

A 21-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of driving while disqualified and a 13-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with an incident that took place prior to the collision.

They have both been released on police bail pending further enquiries.

Anyone who was in the area at the time or has any information about the collision should contact Sgt Donna Tovell on 101, quoting incident number 1000 of December 14.