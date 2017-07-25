Girl, 15, vanishes from Ripley

Have your say

A teenage girl has gone missing from her home in Ripley.

Tia-Louise Barnett, 15, was last seen in the town on Sunday afternoon.

She is white, has very long brown hair and is of medium build.

She was last seen wearing black leggings, a multi-coloured tie-dye t-shirt, peach shoes and red fishnet tights.

If you have seen Tia-Louise or have any information about her whereabouts, call Derbyshire police on 101.