Girl, 12, approached by man in Eckington

Police are appealing for information after a schoolgirl was approached by a man in Eckington.

Derbyshire Constabulary say the 12-year-old said she was approached yesterday (Wednesday July 12) at 9.30am, on Dronfield Road.

The man asked her to go with him and threatened her. The girl ran off.

He was described as in his 50s-60s, with white hair which was in a quiff at the front. He had a large belly and walked with a limp.

Officers investigating would like to speak to a group of schoolboys that were in the area at the time that may have witnessed the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact DC Kevin McInally on 101 quoting reference number 17000296309.

Alternatively, send him a message online by visiting the Contact Us section of the website www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.

You can also call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.