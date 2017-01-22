Get active at Carsington Water this year

Want to be more active in 2017 or learn new skills? Catch a fish, sail a boat, ride bike – choices are endless.

In 2017 the Water-sports and Cycle Hire Centre at Carsington Water has been open to the public for 25 years. It is the place to enjoy the active outdoors, catering for all levels of ability.

From absolute beginners to experts, everyone is welcome. Activities on offer include sailing dinghies, windsurfing, canoeing, kayaking, paddle boarding, rowing, fly fishing and cycling.

It’s a great place for local people and holiday makers, and at higher levels the centre trains water-sports instructors from the big companies operating in the Agean and Mediteranean. The centre also runs courses for the statutory authorites, who need to handle safety and rescue craft.

Don’t want to try watersports till the weather is warmer? Take advantage of the snowdrops cycle hire package, which includes admission to the fantastic snowdrop displays at Hopton Hall, just a short scenic ride along the lake.

For more information drop into the centre which is open seven days a week, visit the website carsingtonwater.com, or call 01629 540478.