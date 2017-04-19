GENERAL ELECTION: Chesterfield MP will stand again

Chesterfield MP, Toby Perkins, has confirmed he will be the Labour candidate in the constituency for the forthcoming General Election.

Speaking this morning, he said the news that all Labour candidates would be automatically reselected came through last night.

Over the next seven weeks, Mr Perkins said he hopes to be on many people’s doorsteps, making his case on the issues that affect them.

He said: “The Government wants to make this election all about Brexit - but there are many other factors that are important.

“As someone who has used it recently I know there are huge pressures on the NHS.

“There are big problems with school funding as we know from what happened with Spire Juniors.

“And we also need to make sure we tackle the growing problem of homelessness in Chesterfield.”

And of Brexit, Mr Perkins said getting a deal for Britain that avoided what he called ‘a great act of self harm’ was essential.

The Chesterfield MP currently has a healthy majority of more than 13,000 but says that will count for nothing come June 8.

“I always think we all start from zero and it is about getting out there and making those cases again,” he said.

“I am hopeful that the people of Chesterfield will recognise the work I have done.”